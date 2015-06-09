Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mihail Ribkin
mihail_ribkin
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Edges of rocky architectural walls and designs reflecting light and casing shadows
Modern architecture
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
building
dark
architecture
light
grey
buildings
modern
shadows
geometry
walls
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20