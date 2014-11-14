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dried leaves on ground
Autumn leaf blanket
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A37
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunrise
sun
autumn
fall
light
trees
wildlife
leaves
leaf
sunshine
brown
sunlight
woods
outdoors
woodland
shine
fallen leaves
close-up
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