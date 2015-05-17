Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Gabriel
gubrels
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
down-angle photography of sunlight piercing through leaves
Sunny thicket
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, GT-I9082
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
sun
plant
garden
light
trees
orange
leaves
plants
leaf
sunlight
glow
sun rays
branches
sun ray
blossom
flora
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20