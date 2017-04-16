Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Zoltan Tasi
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
dew drops on green leaves
Morning fairytale
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 16, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
green
light
grass
morning
wet
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20