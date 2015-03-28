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Michael Hull
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Concentric circles created by stars moving through the night sky over a silhouetted rock face
Starry sky circle
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
night sky
night
universe
stars
grey
star
night sky wallpaper
starry sky
silhouette
spiral
long exposure
circles
hillside
exposure
light photography
concentric
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