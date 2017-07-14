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Ion Fet
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commercial building center stall
Empty
A map marker
Václavské nám. 846/1, Czechia
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Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
dark
blue
night
light
white
gold
interior
globe
shop
prague
windows
mall
covid
empty
ceiling
coronavirus
dome
kiosk
covid19
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