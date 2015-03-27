Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Susanne Feldt
susannefeldt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
cloudy sky
Cloud mirror
A map marker
Bolivia Salar de Uyuni, Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
clouds
cloud
white
grey
lake
ice
sky background
sky wallpaper
salt
clear
lanscape
bolivia
salar de uyuni
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20