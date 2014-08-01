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Todd Quackenbush
toddquackenbush
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clothes iron, hammer, axe, flashlight and pitcher on brown wooden table
toolkit and tools
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
work
desk
tools
knife
carpenter
handyman
iron
tool
antique
flashlight
gloves
rustic
tape measure
stuff
hand tools
hatchet
background
business
construction
home
PNG images
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