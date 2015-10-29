Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Marco Krenn
mck
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
closeup photography of glass window building
steel architecture in prag
A map marker
Prag, Tschechische Republik
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
pattern
white
window
urban
industrial
reflection
metal
prague
windows
skyscraper
steel
line
structure
cable
high rise
b&w
glas
prag
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20