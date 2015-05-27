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Colton Brown
intrepid
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closeup photography of black stones on sand at daytime
Sandy rock beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
texture
sea
sun
light
calm
sand
yellow
rock
stone
rocks
surf
bokeh
steps
stones
simplicity
black rock
pebble
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