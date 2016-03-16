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Blake Wheeler
blakesox
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closeup photograph of light bulb
Light bulb filament
A map marker
Pleasant Grove, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
light
interior
brown
idea
lamp
light bulb
flame
lightbulb
bulb
melancholy
illumination
illuminated
edison bulb
electrics
edison
lamp shade
united states
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