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Axel Antas-Bergkvist
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closeup photo of purple petaled flower
Dew on a pink flower
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, SM-G900F
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
rose
rain
pink
purple
leaves
grow
pink flower
dusk
green leaves
petal
drop
dew
rose bush
flower petals
rain drops
drops
dew drop
dew drops
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