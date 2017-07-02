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Léonard Cotte
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closeup photo of lavender bed
Lavender Field
A map marker
Montélimar, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
sunset
outdoor
plant
farm
purple
field
plants
france
lavender
sunlight
meadow
golden hour
colors
dusk
outside
lavande
background
floral
4K images
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