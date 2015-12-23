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Alfonso Cenname
alfonsocenname
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closeup photo of green lettuce
Lettuce Leaves
A map marker
Camigliano, Italia
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
plant
garden
health
leaves
leaf
salad
vegetable
grow
spinach
fresh
cabbage
lettuce
holistic
detail
veins
edible
italia
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