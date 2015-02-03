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Tatiana Lapina
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closed silver MacBook on table near plant and desk lamp
laptop and lamp on table
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 3, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
technology
laptop
computer
blue
tech
plant
light
table
window
macbook
workspace
cactus
curtain
apple laptop
potted plant
succulent
desk lamp
indoors
inside
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