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close-up photography of gray metal container with smoke
Steaming coffee mug
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 17, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
coffee
hot
color
grey
tea
drink
sunlight
blur
bokeh
warm
relaxing
mug
heat
beverage
steam
infusion
vapor
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