Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Meredith Whitman
whitmanm18
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
close-up photo of white rose
Fragile white rose
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
texture
portrait
dark
flower wallpaper
rose
pink
light
beauty
white
shadow
floral
rose wallpaper
brown
blossom
object
flower background
bloom
petal
rose background
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20