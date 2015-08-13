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Austin Schmid
schmidy
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close-up photo of sea waves
Blue ocean wave
A map marker
Moonlight State Beach, Encinitas, United States
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Published on
August 13, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
outdoor
clouds
light
wave
california
surfing
surf
blur
bokeh
wave wallpaper
outside
dof
united states
encinitas
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