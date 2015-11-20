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Marta Reis
visionality
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close up photo of cabbage vegetable
Leafy Vegetable
A map marker
Vale de Cambra, Portugal
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Published on
November 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-W150
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
plant
garden
grey
leaves
leaf
portugal
vegetable
cabbage
lettuce
kale
ferns
green food
letuce
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