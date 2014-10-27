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Guillaume de Germain
guillaumedegermain
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Close-up of raindrops falling on a body of water
Rain over water
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
texture
rain
light
white
grey
purple
sand
brown
blur
bokeh
flowing water
shore
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