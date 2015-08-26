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clear light bulb lot
Castiglione del Lago lights
A map marker
Castiglione del Lago, Italia
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-S1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
interior
glass
lighting
electricity
brown
lamp
light bulb
lights
decor
atmosphere
ceiling
illumination
interior lighting
lightbulbs
dim
illuminated
filament
italia
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