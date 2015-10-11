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Autumn Mott Rodeheaver
autumnmott
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clear glass mason jar on pink textile
Modest flower jar
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
interior design
light
color
wood
still life
table
glass
yellow
blur
bokeh
lights
barn
colour
decor
jar
stall
twinkle lights
plant
Historical images
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