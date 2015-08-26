Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Javier Graterol
grafuja
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
clear glass jar pendant lamp lot
Rustic Restaurant Decor
A map marker
Barrio Italia, Santiago, Chile
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
light
lighting
industrial
lamp
light bulb
lights
lightbulb
jar
reuse
trendy
outdoor lighting
light fixture
jars
mason jar
upcycle
mason jars
glass
chile
santiago
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20