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Jan Tielens
jtlns
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Cathedral interior
Catholic dome ceiling
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
architecture
light
church
gold
catholic
lights
roof
religion
structure
antique
arch
ceiling
detail
dome
latin
ceiling lights
basilica
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