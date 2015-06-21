Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Joseph Barrientos
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
cat tail plant field
Tall Grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
abstract
blue
green
light
grass
field
wheat
bright
vertical
seeds
lavendar
diagonal
background
flower
website
peace
zen
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20