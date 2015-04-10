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Anthony Indraus
aindraus
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cars of road between buildings on vignette photography
Bleak city street
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
cars
street
grey
city wallpaper
buildings
urban
skyscraper
traffic
busy
crowded
metropolis
skyscrapper
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