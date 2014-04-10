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Nathalie Gouzée
nathaliegouzee
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cable train under snow field
Dangling on the ski lift
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
light
cloud
grey
ice
beige
cloudy
skier
cable car
overcast
ski slope
slope
vista
chairlift
snow boarding
snow board
chair lift
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