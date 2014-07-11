Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aleksi Tappura
@a
Download free
Published on
July 11, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Uppsala Library
Share
Info
Related collections
Books
12 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Griffin
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
table
Libraries and Books
43 photos
· Curated by Beth Culp
library
Book Images & Photos
shelf
Barnes & Noble
12 photos
· Curated by Casey Phillips
Book Images & Photos
shelf
library
Related tags
shelf
Book Images & Photos
library
furniture
bookcase
indoors
room
interior design
bookshelf
catalog
bookstore
collection
school
catalogs
book shelf
shelves
bookshop
spines
Book Images & Photos
PNG images