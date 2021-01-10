Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Izzy Park
@blue_jean
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An evergreen tree covered in snow.
Related collections
flower patch
54 photos
· Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
Looking Up
92 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
looking up
building
HD City Wallpapers
Scenery
271 photos
· Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
frost
plant
spruce
evergreen
snowy tree
snow on tree
snowy tree branch
tree branch
Christmas Images
christmas time
snow day
cold
outside
Tree Images & Pictures
winter wonderland
Free images