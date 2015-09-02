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Ashes Sitoula
awesome
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bulb photography
Light bulb on green grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
light
grass
glass
electricity
reflection
idea
light bulb
lightbulb
modern
bulb
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