Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
The Anchor
anchorcoffee
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown wooden table near window
Arched café windows
A map marker
M14 4PA
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
building
trees
cafe
vintage
grey
furniture
table
coffee shop
window
chair
artwork
windows
lights
bench
window view
arch
plant pot
black furniture
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20