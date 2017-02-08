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brown wooden ceiling view
Inari Shrine
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Fushimiinari Shrine, Kōtō-ku, Japan
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Published on
February 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
kyoto
brown
shrine
building
architecture
wood
worship
lighting
temple
housing
pillar
corridor
plywood
porch
column
hardwood
handrail
banister
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