Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Filip Mroz
mroz
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown wooden bench near bare tree
Foggy Bench
A map marker
Queens Quay West, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
moon
winter
night sky
rain
night
fall
light
trees
street
grey
park
fog
relax
walk
cold
evening
bench
glow
wet
seat
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20