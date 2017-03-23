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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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brown trees
Autumn
A map marker
New York, Texas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
light
trees
red
leaves
colors
art
painting
new york
plant
leaf
texas
united states
tree trunk
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