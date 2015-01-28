Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ksenia Kudelkina
kseny
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown rock inside cave
Illuminated rocky cavern
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
light
grey
rock
rocks
cave
cave wallpaper
light rays
rocky
hollow
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20