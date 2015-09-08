Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
thomas shellberg
tshellberg
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown rock formation
Rocks Arches National Park
A map marker
Arches National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
moon
blue
sun
natural
night
desert
stars
star
rock
sunshine
silhouette
astrophotography
lens flare
arches national park
arches
moab
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20