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Ashim D’Silva
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brown pillars
stone pillar architecture
A map marker
Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
sun
light
blue sky
temple
stone
history
sunlight
statue
sculpture
structure
lens flare
ancient
pillar
monument
landmark
column
columns
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