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SGC
sgc26
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brown metal tower during night time
Night train
A map marker
Chicago, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
wood
chicago
united states
staircase
triangle
plywood
handrail
banister
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