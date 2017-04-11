Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Redd Francisco
reddfrancisco
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown metal postst
Kyoto
A map marker
Fushimi Inari Taisha, Kyōto-shi, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 11, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
black
kyoto
human
musical instrument
flute
fushimi inari taisha
leisure activities
oars
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20