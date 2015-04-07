Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ben Dumond
bendumond
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Architecture
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown concrete building
The lonely skyscraper
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
moon
architecture
new york
grey
new york city
urban
cityscape
skyline
skyscraper
nyc
structure
empire state building
dusk
manhattan
downtown
skyscrapper
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20