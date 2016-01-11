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Beni Krausz
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brown brick wall with exit signage
Coffee machines in a café
A map marker
Williamsburg, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
vintage
wall
interior
tea
bar
indoor
stairs
lights
espresso
latte
barista
brick
cappuccino
bricks
empty
closed
indie
stairwell
new york
Historical images
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