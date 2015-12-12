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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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brown bell hanging on christmas tree
Christmas ornament
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
green
light
christmas tree
holiday
ribbon
pine
decoration
bell
ornament
needle
christmas ornament
depth of field
bells
christmas bell
winter
xmas
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