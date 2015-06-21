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Hannah Sellers
hannahsellers25
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brown and white temple
Building in Singapore
A map marker
Singapore
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
china
singapore
culture
japanese
asian
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