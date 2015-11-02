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Siska Vrijburg
picture_sis
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brown and white mushroom beside dried leaves
Red and white mushroom
A map marker
Overveen, Nederland
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Published on
November 2, 2015 (UTC)
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Apple, iPad
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
green
autumn
fall
nature background
leaves
leaf
mushroom
brown
leafs
leafe
autumnal
autumn colours
brown leaves
nederland
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