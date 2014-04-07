Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Paula Borowska
paulaborowska
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown and gray dock and sea
Wide boardwalk
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
road
clouds
cloud
grey
sand
holiday
shadow
sunlight
coast
solitude
pier
boardwalk
walkway
railing
playa
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20