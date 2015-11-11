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Clem Onojeghuo
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brown and gray bag near couch
Interior vintage car.
A map marker
Kings Cross, London, United Kingdom
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Published on
November 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
car
blue
vintage
red
retro
leather
magazine
radio
old
car interior
maroon
purse
magazines
dial
london
united kingdom
kings cross
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