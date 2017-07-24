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Roi Dimor
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brown and black bearded dragon on rock formation
Iguana on rocks
A map marker
Floreana Island, Ecuador
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 50D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
wildlife
rock
brown
rocks
lizard
marine
iguana
ecuador
galapagos
marine iguana
reptile
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