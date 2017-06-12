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Brigitte Tohm
brigittetohm
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bouquet of pink carnation in glass vase
Sensational flower vase
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
summer
pink
light
purple
bouquet
table
roses
floral
pink flowers
flower bouquet
floral wallpaper
floral background
vase
peonies
decoration
pink roses
fresh flowers
plant
HDR images
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