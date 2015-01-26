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Len Cruz
lendcruz
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bottom view of concrete spiral stair
Dark spiral well
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
dark
light
design
grey
window
minimal
shadow
circle
spotlight
modern
shell
spiral
contrast
staircase
spiral staircase
golden ratio
symmetrical
below
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