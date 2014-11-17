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Sirma Krusteva
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bottom view of bare trees
Black and why canopy
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
forest
abstract
dark
winter
night
fall
grey
leaves
silhouette
looking up
complex
branches
tree texture
tree branches
nautre
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